UAE vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming For First ODI: How to Watch UAE vs West Indies Coverage on TV And Online

Keeping the 2023 World Cup qualifiers in mind, the United Arab Emirates and West Indies are set to participate in a bilateral One-day International series. The opening game of the three-match series will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. West Indies – a two-time World Cup champions have not been at their best in the 50-over format in recent times, winning just one out of their previous five ODIs. The last time when they hosted South Africa in an ODI home series, the Caribbean brigade could end the three-game opera in a 1-1 draw. But their performance against the Proteas was not quite impressive.

West Indies holds an excellent head-to-head record against the UAE in the ODI format, winning both games that have been played before. Muhammad Waseem-led UAE will try to make the most out of this series. A positive result against West Indies will work as a huge confidence boost for them in the World Cup qualifiers, beginning later this month.

Ahead of Sunday’s First ODI match between UAE and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date First ODI match between UAE and West Indies will be played?

The first ODI match between UAE and West Indies will take place on June 4, Sunday.

Where will the first ODI match UAE vs West Indies be played?

The first ODI match between UAE and West Indies will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

What time will the first ODI match between UAE and West Indies begin?

The first ODI match between UAE and West Indies will begin at 6 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast UAE vs West Indies first ODI match?

UAE vs West Indies match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UAE vs West Indies first ODI match?

UAE vs West Indies match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of UAE and West Indies For the First ODI?

top videos

UAE Full Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Matiullah Khan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Fahad Nawaz, Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Aryansh Sharma, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Ansh Tandon

West Indies Full Squad: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Johnson Charles