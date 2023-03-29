'Ultimately Asia Cup Will be Played in UAE or Qatar and Probably Pakistan Have to Play Matches There': BCCI Source

The tussle for Asia Cup 2023 hosting continues between PCB and BCCI. Pakistan has the hosting rights of the multi-nation tournament but the BCCI secretary and ACC chairman Jay Shah announced last year that the Indian team won’t travel to Pakistan. Shah suggested that the tournament will be hosted at a neutral venue. A few reports also stated that India will play their matches at a neutral venue while Pakistan will host the other matches.

While on Wednesday another report suggested that Pakistan might play their ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh which the ICC source denied later.

Now, in the recent developments, a report in PTI suggested that the top brass in BCCI circles understands that this is pressure put by the PCB to host the entire Asia Cup in Pakistan, which isn’t being looked upon as a feasible solution.

“We understand that this is a kind of pressure tactic applied by PCB because of the Asia Cup issue. But let me tell you, ultimately, Asia Cup will also be played in UAE or Qatar and probably Pakistan will also have to play its matches in one of these countries," a BCCI source said.

The source further added that hosting a tournament at two venues will increase the budget and the Asian Cricket Council might not pass it.

“As far as Pakistan playing its Asia Cup games in Pakistan is concerned, the budget for the tournament is passed by the Asian Cricket Council. If ACC says that it’s not a commercially viable proposition to hold Asia Cup in two countries, how can Pakistan play its games at home. ACC, for all you know, might not pass the budget," the source added.

ACC chairman Shah released a detailed itinerary in December, last year, but the venue for Asia Cup wasn’t mentioned.

PCB also said on a couple of occasions that if India don’t come for Asia Cup and the tournament is moved elsewhere, the PCB will be forced not to send its team to India for the ODI World Cup in October-November.

