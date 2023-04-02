Umran Malik Knocks Over Devdutt Padikkal, Gives Him a Smiling Send-off During SRH vs RR Clash - WATCH

Umran Malik’s raw pace is not easy to handle. On his day, he can tear apart the opposition with his bullet-speed deliveries. On Sunday, similar scenes were on display at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium when the home team, Sunrirsers Hyderabad (SRH) took on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their campaign opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The Royals went off to a flyer, courtesy of a massive 85-run stand between Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. But once the partnership was broken by Fazalhaq Farooqi, other SRH bowlers too had a bit of success. Umran was one of the three wicket-takers for the Sunrisers and the way he castled Devdutt Padikkal was threatening yet a treat to watch.

It was the 15th over when Umran returned into the attack and bowled a good length delivery to start with. The ball skid and went on to beat Padikkal’s defence, ramming into the woodwork. The batter had a disappointed expression on his face but Umran was all smiles. Instead of bringing out his trademark ‘punch the air’ celebration, he stares at Padikkal with a smile on his face.

Earlier, Buttler began with a six off SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar in the third over and smacked four boundaries off T Natarajan in the fifth over to make it a perfect start for the Royals, after SRH stand-in skipper Bhuvenshwar opted to bowl.

Buttler hit three more fours in the next over from Afghanistan’s Farooqi before the left-armer cleaned him up to end the opening stand for 85 that came off just 35 balls.

Rajasthan Royals’ 85 for one was overall the sixth-highest total for any team in the powerplay while it was also their highest score in the first six overs in IPL history.

Besides Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) and Sanju Samson (55) slammed aggressive half-centuries as Rajasthan Royals ripped apart the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led SRH in their own backyard to pile up the season’s highest total yet – 203/5 in 20 overs.

