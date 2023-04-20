KL Rahul continues to face the heat for his slow batting for Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2023. Rahul’s strike-rate has come under close scrutiny with the LSG captain drawing flak for not being able to score at a quicker pace when compared to other top-order batters or even his IPL team-mates.

Among the LSG batters who have faced at least 50 deliveries so far this season, Rahul’s strike-rate of 114.79 is the lowest. He has also faced the most number of deliveries for any LSG batter in six matches.

Kyle Mayers, the other LSG opener, has a healthy strike-rate of 154.22 and has scored more runs while facing 27 less deliveries than Rahul in six matches as well.

His approach has baffled former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh who thinks that unless LSG suffer a series of defeats, Rahul won’t change the way he’s batting this season. He even expressed his wish to see LSG lose to Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

“Unless LSG loses a few games on the trot KL Rahul will not bat differently. I so badly want LSG to lose this," Ganesh tweeted.

Earlier, he raised question over LSG’s strategy of sending two of their biggest hitters in Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran lower down the batting order resulting in them facing less deliveries (unless there’s a top-order collapse).

“Stoinis and Pooran will play the least balls what sort of a planning is this," Ganesh wrote.

Stoinis has scored 144 runs at a strike-rate of 146.93 while Pooran has 170 runs at a stunning strike-rate of 200.

However, not everyone is worried about Rahul’s scoring rate.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is happy that the top-order batter is back in form. “KL Rahul is back in form. He scored runs in the previous match. Yes, his strike rate may not have met people’s expectations, but his form is a great sign,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Despite posting a below par total against RR, LSG managed to return with a 10-run win in Jaipur on Wednesday .

