UP-W vs MI-W Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Women’s Premier League, March 12

UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women will clash in Women’s Premier League on March 12. Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz are coming into this match after registering a convincing win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. UP Warriorz will be now aiming to score another win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. However, defeating this star-studded line-up will not be easy for UP Warriorz Women. Mumbai Indians have emerged as the team to beat in this tournament and are in red-hot form. Besides, they will also enjoy home support.

Ahead of the match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women be played?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be played on March 12.

Where will the match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women be played?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women begin?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Mumbai Indians Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita

UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Predicted Playing XI:

UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Neelam Bisht, Jintimani Kalita

Get the latest Cricket News here