UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction For WPL 2023: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, March 15

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore: The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has been absolutely torrid for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team have not tasted success yet after playing five matches in the WPL 2023. The Smriti Mandhana-led side are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. In their next match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against UP Warriorz on Wednesday. The WPL fixture between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The two teams have already faced each other in the first-leg of the WPL 2023 and the Alyssa Healy-led side had secured a convincing 10-wicket triumph in that contest.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, are now placed in third position in the WPL standings. They will head into the fixture after conceding a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of mighty Mumbai Indians in the last match.

Ahead of the match between UP Warriorz Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

UP-W vs RCB-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL match.

UP-W vs RCB-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

UP-W vs RCB-W Match Details

The UP-W and RCB-W WPL match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30 pm IST.

UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain: Alyssa Healy

Suggested Playing XI for UP-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Ecclestone

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible XIs

UP Warriorz Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose

