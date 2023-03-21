UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WPL 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

UP Warriorz clinched a thrilling three-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants last night to reach the Women’s Premier League (WPL) playoffs. Australia all-rounder Grace Harris played a fine knock of 41-ball 72 as UP Warriorz claimed a much-needed win on the penultimate delivery of the fixture.

The Alyssa Healy-led side will now be aiming to cap off the league stage of the WPL 2023 on a promising note. But it will certainly not be an easy task for UP Warriorz as they are set to face table-toppers Delhi Capitals tonight. The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have also secured their berth in the playoffs. After playing seven matches, the Meg Lanning-led side have gained 10 points so far.

Ahead of Tuesday’s WPL match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will take place on March 21 Tuesday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL match?

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Possible Starting XI:

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Get the latest Cricket News here