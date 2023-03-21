UPW vs DCW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women, Women's Premier League, March 21

UPW vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals Women can secure a direct passage to the final with a win against UP Warriorz Women on March 21. Meg Lanning and Co are currently at the top of the table with 10 points. Mumbai Indians are in second position with 10 points and an inferior net run rate. Delhi Capitals have to win their match on Tuesday and hope that Mumbai either loses their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women or doesn’t win by a huge margin.

On the other hand, UP Warriorz would want to maintain their winning ways and register a convincing win against the table toppers. Both the teams are well-balanced and the match promises to be a thrilling affair.

Ahead of the match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played on March 21.

Where will the match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women begin?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 21.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women?

The match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Grace Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Predicted Playing XI:

UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

