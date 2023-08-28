UPT20 Announces Jio as Title Sponsor, JioCinema as Official Streaming Partner

The much-anticipated Uttar Pradesh T20 Cricket Tournament (UPT20), which is set to commence on 30th August 2023 at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, is delighted to unveil Jio as its official title sponsor for the upcoming season, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards promoting sports excellence. Additionally, UPT20 is excited to announce JioCinema as its official streaming destination for all matches, and free-to-air (FTA) channel Sports18 Khel for the semi-final and final games.

These partnerships will not only elevate the stature of the tournament but also provide a platform to showcase the best talents in T20 cricket, especially in Uttar Pradesh. Furthering the initiative to bring cricket enthusiasts closer to the action, UPT20 has collaborated with prominent ticketing partner, Paytm Insider, for ticket sales.

“We are delighted to welcome Jio as the title sponsor of UPT20. This partnership exemplifies our shared values of determination, innovation, and dedication to excellence. With Jio’s support, we are confident that UPT20 will reach new heights of excitement and engagement,” said Devendra Singh Chauhan, Chairperson, Governing Council, UP T20 League.

In a move aimed at reaching a wider audience by tapping into the rapidly growing interest to consume live sports on digital, UPT20 has teamed up with JioCinema as its official streaming partner. JioCinema will bring all UPT20 matches directly to the mobile, tablet, and CTV screens of cricket enthusiasts, allowing them to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament at their convenience through a world-class streaming experience.

“The partnership with JioCinema is a significant step towards making UPT20 accessible to fans across the country. With JioCinema’s extensive reach and cutting-edge technology, we are confident that cricket lovers will enjoy a seamless and exciting viewing experience,” Chauhan further added.

Viacom18 spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to bring UPT20 to our cricket-loving audience on JioCinema. India is at an inflection point in its live sports consumption journey and our aim is to remove barriers to accessibility and affordability by making the best cricketing action available for free on JioCinema. Through this partnership, viewers can access live matches, highlights, and exclusive content around UPT20, all at the tap of a finger and at their convenience on the go.”

In addition to these partnerships, UPT20 is excited to announce its collaboration with leading ticketing partners – Paytm Insider for the upcoming ticket sales for the tournament. This strategic alliance is aimed at making the process of securing match tickets streamlined and accessible, allowing fans to actively participate in adrenaline-charged matches.

As the countdown to UPT20 begins, the tournament is set to captivate audiences with intense competition, dazzling performances, and unforgettable cricketing moments. The partnership with Jio Cinema and Paytm Insider underscores UPT20’s commitment to delivering an exceptional sporting spectacle that resonates with fans and celebrates the spirit of cricket.

Ticket sales go live today

Box office ticket sales will commence today at Gate No 10 C of the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Tickets will also be available for purchase online at www.insider.in

The opening game of the tournament will be played between Kanpur Superstars and Noida Super Kings on 30th August, while the final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on 16th September.

Matches will be live on JioCinema - Watch Sports, Movies, TV & Voot Shows Online in HD Quality