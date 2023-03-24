Chaos Continues! USA Cricket and MLC Dispute Reaches ICC Doors

Just days after the historic Major League Cricket draft in Houston, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shot an email to its members and urged them to not issue NOCs (No Objection Certificates) to its players for MLC and MiLC (Minor League Cricket). During the March 19 draft, plenty of current and former international stars – Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton De Kock, Mitchell Marsh, Wanindu Hasaranga Hasranga, Anrich Nortje & others - were picked by the teams for the tournament scheduled to be played from July 13 to July 30 this year.

With ICC “disapproving” the leagues – MLC and MiLC - which were being looked at as revolutionary tools for cricket in the region, USA Cricket is in desperate need to set the house in order before similar treatment is meted out to their T20 World Cup 2024 “co-hosting”.

At the ICC meeting earlier this month, USA Cricket bought time to resolve its internal mess by appointing an elected body to remain in the fray and host matches for the marquee event next year.

Things, however, are not looking good on that front too as a blow to MLC even before its start has clearly delivered a severe blow. It must be noted that American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) is the commercial arm putting cricket together in the region and as News18 CricketNext had reported on March 18, it too deals directly with the ICC.

“To think that a World Cup had been allotted here (ICC insists USA are ‘co-hosts) is even more terrible to hear. Where’s the local cricket board? Where’s the infrastructure? Who are the people responsible for running the affairs here?" say those tracking developments.

USA Cricket Interim CEO resigns

Earlier this week, USAC Interim CEO Vinay Bhimjiani resigned after just serving for five months. Bhimjiani had taken over from Iain Higgins. A search for Bhimjiani’s replacement is already underway and for now, the chair is vacant.

“The USA Cricket Board has confirmed that the USAC Interim CEO, Mr. Vinay Bhimjiani, has resigned effective immediately to pursue other personal opportunities. Mr. Bhimjiani served as Interim CEO for approximately 5 months,” USAC said in a media statement.

Need for structure

Early lessons after just the draft of Major League Cricket point towards a desperate need of order in USA Cricket. If the association wants to pull off something as big as the T20 World Cup and a possible India-Pakistan fixture, things need to head in the right direction and all stakeholders must align together.

There are continuous questions being raised on T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures being allotted to the USA – a region clearly underprepared - and the roadblocks which MLC is hitting right after the draft are not encouraging.

After a Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting of the ICC on Saturday, it was decided that the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) will continue to remain the primary hosts of the tournament and matches will be allotted to the United States.

But the bigger question remains whether USA Cricket can sort its internal mess to be ready in time for the biggest tournament on its soil yet?

