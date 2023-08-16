USA Under-19 Team Scores 515/8 in 50 Overs, Thrashes Argentina by 450 Runs in ICC U19 World Cup Americas Qualifier

The USA Under-19 cricket team breached the 500-run mark during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifier match against Argentina. On August 14, the USA boys displayed their batting prowess and stamped authority over the Argentine bowlers at Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club, Toronto. It was a dominant show from USA batters as they posted a mammoth 515/8 in 50 overs after Argentina won the toss and elected to bowl the first. The bowlers also did their job well in Toronto and bundled out the U-19 Argentina side for just 65 in 19.5 overs.

Asked to bat first, the USA were off to a brilliant start as the openers Prannav Chettipalayam and Bhavya Mehta shared a 115-run stand to set up the foundation of a massive score. Chettipalayam was the first to get out as the poor communication between the two batters led to his run out for 61. He scored 10 boundaries during his 43-ball stay in the middle.

A quite incredible day in Toronto for our U19 Men’s team today.- Total of 515/8- Victory by 450 runs- 2 individual centuries- 211 run partnership- Individual 6 wicket haulWell done to the whole squad and the support staff. Photos: ICC/Peter Della Penna pic.twitter.com/idsgteEhsE — USA Cricket (@usacricket) August 15, 2023

Bhavya held his ground strong and stitched another brilliant partnership alongside Rishi Ramesh for the second wicket. The duo shared a 211-run stand and scored sublime centuries. Bhavya scored 136 runs off 91 balls as his innings was laced with 14 fours and 3 sixes, while Ramesh smashed 100 runs in 59 balls which included 13 fours and 2 sixes.

In the middle order, Arjun Mahesh (67), Amogh Arepally (48) and Utkarsh Srivastava (45) made valuable contributions with the bat to help the USA U-19 team breach the mega 500-run mark.

The top 6 batters in the line-up scored runs at healthy rates with strike rates over 145 plus.

Lucas Rossi was the most expensive bowler for Argentina as he leaked 107 runs in his 10 overs.

The USA team smashed 57 fours and 8 sixes during their memorable innings.

In reply, Argentina failed to up any challenge with the bat as Aarin Nadkarni ran riot with the ball. He claimed six wickets to dismantle the Argentine batting line-up. Only three batters managed to score in double digits for Argentina.

Apart from Nadkarni, Aryan Satheesh claimed a couple of wickets, while Aaryan Batra and Parth Patel-I settled for once each to bundle out Argentina for just 65 in 19.5 overs as the USA U-19 team won the match by 450 runs.