USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction For World Cup Qualifier: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For USA vs Ireland

Ireland will head into Friday’s seventh-place playoff semi-final of the World Cup Qualifier as the favourites. In their next match, the Irish cricket team will be playing against the United States of America cricket side. Ireland could only manage to win one game in the group stage.

USA, on the other hand, are yet to register a victory in their campaign for international glory. The game between USA and Ireland is scheduled to be played at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Ireland conceded a scathing defeat to Oman in their opening qualifier, losing the game by five wickets. Despite Joshua Little and Mark Adair picking up a combined four wickets, Oman claimed the victory.

They lost their second successive match in a thrilling game against Scotland. Ireland’s only victory occurred against UAE when they brushed them aside by 138 runs after losing in another game to Sri Lanka.

The Americans have failed to pick up a single win in the ICC World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. They have suffered heartbreaking defeats against West Indies, Nepal and the Netherlands. In their fourth game of the group stage, the Americans just seemed in complete disarray as they faced a defeat to Zimbabwe losing the game by more than 300 runs.

While no team is better than the other, Ireland’s cricketing history and one win in the qualifiers should be a big reason for them to be considered as the favourites for their next fixture. It would certainly be a dramatic victory if the Americans do manage to come out on top in this clash.

United States of America vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Paul Stirling

Vice-captain: Curtis Campher

Wicketkeepers: Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel

Batters: Gajanand Singh, Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Steven Taylor, Andy McBrine

Bowler: Barry McCarthy

United States of America vs Ireland Probable XIs:

United States of America Probable XI: Shayan Jahangir (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Cutis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy