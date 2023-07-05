USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction For ICC World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For USA vs UAE

The United Arab Emirates will battle out at the World Cup qualifier stage in a playoff game against the Americans. The game will be played at Takashinga Cricket Club on July 6 at 12:30 PM IST. UAE failed to secure a single victory in their group-stage run during the ICC World Cup qualifiers. They lost their first playoff match against Nepal, losing the game by three wickets. Muhammad Jawad Ullah’s heroic effort of scalping three wickets just was not enough to win against the Nepalese.

The USA side were completely shell-shocked during the group stage of the World Cup qualifiers. They lost all of their group games, including a massive blowout against Zimbabwe where they lost the game by more than 300 runs. USA played their first playoff game against Ireland. Saiteja Mukkmalla and Sushant Modani’s efforts of 55 runs each were not enough to set a competitive total as Ireland ran away with the victory by six wickets. Ireland’s Craig Young took three wickets in seven overs securing the game for his team and winning the Player of the Match award.

Both UAE and USA are experiencing a rough patch. Considering their recent form, it will be difficult to separate one from the other. We have to wait until July 6 to find out who comes on top of this competitive clash.

USA vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Steven Taylor

Vice-captain: Ali Naseer

Wicketkeepers: Vritiya Aravind

Batters: Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani, Rameez Shahzad, Vritiya Aravind, Aryansh Sharma

All-rounders: Steven Taylor, Ali Naseer

Bowlers: Nosthush Kenjige, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan

USA vs UAE Probable XIs:

USA Probable XI: Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel (c), Ali Khan, Usman Rafiq, Abhishek Paradkar

UAE Probable XI: Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vritiya Aravind (wk)(c), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawad-Ullah

USA vs UAE Full Squad

USA: Aaron James, Gajanand Singh, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sushant Modani, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Ketankumar Patek, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c)(wk), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Phillip, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Usman Rafiq

UAE: Asif Khan, Ethan Carl D’Souza, Muhammad Waseem, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan