USA vs UAE Live Cricket Streaming For World Cup Qualifier 2023: How to Watch USA vs UAE Coverage on TV And Online

United States and United Arab Emirates both will be fighting to avoid the last place in the World Cup Qualifiers. Both teams are looking to register their first win of the tournament.

UAE has had a disappointing showing in the tournament with no wins in their column till now and will be looking to end their campaign on a good note.

USA also needs a win under its belt to gain some confidence after a lackluster tournament.

When will the USA vs UAE, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between USA and UAE will occur on July 6, Thursday.

Where will the USA vs UAE, World Cup Qualifier match be played?

The World Cup Qualifier match between USA and UAE will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

What time will the USA vs UAE, World Cup Qualifier match start?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between USA and UAE will start at 12:30 PM IST on July 6th, Thursday.

How to live stream the USA vs UAE, World Cup Qualifier match?

Fans can live stream USA vs UAE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

How to watch USA vs UAE, World Cup Qualifier match on TV?

USA vs UAE World Cup Qualifier match will be televised live on Star Sports Network

What are the Probable 11 of Sri USA vs UAE for their match in World Cup Qualifier?

United States (Playing XI): Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Usman Rafiq, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Asif Khan, Aryansh Sharma(w), Vriitya Aravind(c), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah