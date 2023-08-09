'Used to be a Waterboy, Those Years Really Important For Learning as a Player': R Ashwin

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on the initial days of his career in the Indian cricket team which were very important for him as a learning phase. Ashwin came into the Indian set-up when Harbhajan Singh was a mainstay in the squad across formats. The Chennai spinner didn’t get many chances in the XI at the start of his career but travelled with the team as a squad player.

After making his ODI debut in June 2010 against Zimbabwe, he had to wait for months to play his second match in October in the ODI series against Australia where he also got to play in one match only.

Ashwin revealed that he used to be a waterboy during the initial days of his career and pointed out how it helped him a lot.

“In my formative years in 2009 when I joined the squad, I used to be a waterboy in the initial years. I didn’t get many chances in the playing XI, but I had been in the squad. Those years are really important for learning as a player," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

However, Ashwin became a mainstay in India’s XI after the 2011 World Cup as India went into a transitional phase after the title triumph.

The ace spinner further talked about Ishan Kishan’s performance in the ODI series against West Indies. The southpaw scored half-centuries in all three matches and went on to become Player of the Series.

“Ishan Kishan played outstandingly throughout the entire series. Actually, that’s a big positive. Whenever Ishan Kishan has gotten opportunities in the white ball format, he has used them really well. Even in the last Test match when he got an opportunity to bat higher up the order, he scored a quickfire half-century," he added.

Ashwin also talked about the wicketkeeper batter’s jolly attitude and how he entertains people in the dressing room.

“He is an outstanding guy. He is a jolly person, and he will always be ready for anything. For example, if any player is playing, he will first take the gloves of those players and be ready. He will arrange their bats if they require a change at any point. He will make all the players feel comfortable around him. He will entertain all the players in the dressing room. He doesn’t have one negative energy in his body. He is the embodiment of positivity. It feels really good to see him do well whenever he gets an opportunity," Ashwin said.