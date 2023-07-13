'Kick Them Out': MCC Members Could be Permanently Banned After Usman Khawaja Altercation

As part of the disciplinary proceedings started following allegations of abusive behaviour towards Usman Khawaja along with other Australian players during the Lord’s Test, the three MCC members who were suspended will face a King’s Council next week according to a report.

After England’s Jonny Bairstow was stumped during the final day of the 2nd Test, Australian players were repeatedly booed at the venue with few MCC members accused of abusing the players when they were passing through the Long Room.

The members could face permanent ban.

As per videos of the incident, Khawaja stopped midway and exchanged words with a member(s) before his Australia teammate David Warner joined in.

Another video saw Khawaja identifying members to a MCC staff.

As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, disciplinary panel will be taking into account a detailed report submitted by the Australian team’s security manager and eyewitnesses who submitted their testimonies via an online form.

“Identify and kick them out. There are lots of members who would never do that and lots waiting in the wings to take their spots if they won’t appreciate them,” the publication quoted a member as saying.

“It’s literally written in the rules that you can’t do that. Don’t abuse players and in particular don’t pick out the bloke who of all the Aussie team seems the nicest one and hasn’t done anything ever to upset anyone,” the member added.

As per MCC regulations for its members, “abusive, offensive or inappropriate behaviour or language", “intoxicated and/or anti-social behaviour or language", “unwanted contact", “threatening behaviour" could result in a year-long suspension to permanent ban.

Khawaja had said he responded as some of things that were said were ‘really disappointing’.

“Some of the stuff that was coming out of the members’ mouths was really disappointing, and I wasn’t just going to stand by and cop it,” Khawaja had said after the match.

“So I just talked to a few of them, a few of them throwing out some pretty big allegations and I just called them up on it, and they kept going. And if they kept going I was like, ‘Well, it’s your membership here’, so I was just pointing them out. But it’s pretty disrespectful, to be honest. I just expect a lot better from the members," he added.