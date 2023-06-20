'That's Why You're Not a Batsman': Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson Exchange Words as Tension Boils

There’s no love lost between Usman Khawaja and Ollie Robinson. After a delayed start to the fifth day’s play of the first Test of Ashes 2023, the duo exchanged words during the drinks break with James Anderson playing the role of peacemaker as he pulled Robinson away.

After Robinson’s fiery send-off to Khawaja, the England bowler was widely criticised by former Australia cricketers.

Khawaja had scored a superb century in Australia’s first innings and it was Robinson who dislodged him on 141 before telling him to “F*** off you f***ing prick” which made the headlines.

And then on the fifth day, after the morning session was washed out, Khawaja continued to frustrate England who were searching for quick wickets which they got but the Australia opener remained solid as ever.

During the drinks break, Robinson, who was walking behind Khawaja, said something to his opponent who responded by saying, “That’s why you’re not a batsman.”

Further reports claim that after the drinks break, the duo seemed to have made up, exchanging smiles.

Robinson defended his X-rated outburst directed at Khawaja pointing out how former Australian players did the same to their England counterparts in the past.

“I don’t really care how it was perceived – it’s the Ashes, it’s professional sport, if you can’t handle that what can you handle?” Robinson said.

“When you’re in the heat of the moment and you have the passion of the Ashes that can happen. I think we’ve all seen Ricky Ponting and other Aussies do the same to us, and just because the boot’s on the other foot it’s not received well," he added.

Australia were bowled out for 386 in their response to England’s first innings total of 393/8d. In the second dig, England were bowled out for 273 and thus set Australia 281 to win the Ashes 2023 opener.