'Makes a Lot of Sense..': Usman Khawaja Slams ICC as Australia Docked 10 WTC Points After Ashes 2023

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has slammed ICC after the global governing body handed the Aussies a penalty of 10 WTC points for maintaining a slow over rate in the Ashes 2023.

With the series ending 2-2 as the Pat Cummins-led side retained the Ashes successfully after a dramatic series of five Tests, ICC on Wednesday, August 2 announced that both England and Australia had been fined and they were further penalised by a deduction of WTC points from each team.

While Ben Stokes’ England were docked 19 WTC points, Australia were penalized 10 WTC points. According to the ICC rules, 1 point was deducted for every over the team failed to bowl on the stipulated day.

Cummins and Co. were found guilty of being 10 overs short during the fourth Test in Manchester whereas, England were penalized for being 19 overs short in four of the five matches of the series.

After the sanctions, Australia’s PCT has been dropped to 30 even though they won two Test matches in the Ashes and one fixture, the Manchester Test ended in a draw.

England were docked 19 WTC points and they dropped to fifth place, below West Indies in the WTC points table, while Australia remained in third.

While a reaction from the English players is awaited, Australian opener Khawaja who has had his moments with ICC slammed the global board for deducting Australia’s points.

Khawaja argued that Australia didn’t even get the chance to bowl in the second innings due to rain, but still, they were fined and their points were deducted.

Australia were fined fifty percent of their match fees for the 4th Test, five percent each for every over they were found short.

“Don’t even get the chance to bowl in the second innings at Manchester due to 2 days of rain and @ICC still issue fines and take 10 WTC points of us for slow over rates! That makes a lot of sense…" tweeted Khawaja.

Due to constant rain on the last two days of the fourth Test, the match ended in a draw at Old Trafford and the 36-year-old who was the leading run-scorer of Ashes 2023 made his frustrations clear. Australia bowled 107.4 overs in the first innings but couldn’t bowl in the second innings due to rain.