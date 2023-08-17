CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttar Pradesh T20 League to be Held From August 30 to September 16

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

August 17, 2023

New Delhi, India

UP T20 League commences on August 30

All matches of the inaugural edition will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association on Thursday announced the launch of its T20 league named ‘UPT20’, to be held from August 30 to September 16.

All matches of the inaugural edition will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The first edition of UPT20 will feature six franchise teams representing different cities of the state, which includes Varanasi, Meerut, Noida, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Kanpur.

The franchise auction took place on Wednesday.

“This league is a remarkable opportunity for our young talents to shine and exhibit their skills, propelling Uttar Pradesh to become a reservoir of cricketing prowess for our nation," said Devendra Singh Chauhan, the chairperson of the UPT20.

Arvind Srivastava, the UPCA secretary said, “Our aim is for the state to evolve into a prime nurturing ground for scouts, underscoring its immense potential in the world of sports.".

The UPT20 is now the 10th state-based T20 league in the country with the others competitions being Andhra Premier League, Baroda T20 League, Karnataka Premier League, KCA President’s Cup T20, Maharashtra Premier League, Odisha Premier League, Saurashtra Premier League, T20 Mumbai League and Tamil Nadu Premier League.

August 17, 2023
