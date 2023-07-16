Biggest Name I See Missing is Varun Chakaravarthy: Aakash Chopra on India's Asian Games Squad

Former opener Aakash Chopra pointed out the player who was unlucky to miss out on India’s squad for the upcoming Asian Games. The BCCI has announced the 15-member squad for the multi-nation event as Ruturaj Gaikwad is named the skipper in the absence of senior stars in the squad. The All India Selection Committee chose the young players and gave chances to the emerging players who performed well in IPL 2023. However, the one player who missed out despite his consistent show in the tournament was Varun Chakaravarthy. The KKR spinner was consistent with his performance and took 20 wickets for the franchise.

Chopra said that BCCI picked a good team but he also talked about Varun’s omission.

“Prima facie if you see this team, you feel they have made a good team. Such type of names could only have been there in this team. Is there any name missing? The biggest name I see missing is Varun Chakaravarthy,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The former opener pointed out that the KKR spinner was part of India’s squad the 2021 T20 World Cup but was excluded from the side after that.

“You had played him in the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Then he got dropped quickly but if you see the last IPL, he was one of the finest spinners. He is one name who I expected to be a part of this team but he is not there,” he added.

However, Chopra also suggested that the level of the event won’t be very high and India have quality spinners in the squad as they might not miss Varun there.

“The spinners you have picked, it might not make a huge difference, because the level might not be that challenging here, you have Ravi Bishnoi - who is a proper spinner, there is no doubt about that.

“You have Washington Sundar, who gives you overs, although he bowled very few overs for his franchise. He keeps fighting injuries. The third is Shahbaz Ahmed. He played for India as well in between, so it is right if you see from that angle but I feel there could have been a place for Varun Chakaravarthy,” said Chopra.