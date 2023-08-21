'Very Few Players in International Cricket Who Can...': Abhishek Nayar Heaps Praises on Rinku Singh

Former Indian cricketer and KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar heaped praise on Rinku Singh after his impressive show for India in his first international innings. The southpaw displayed his power-hitting abilities in the second T20I and was also named Player of the Match for his 38-run knock.

While analysing the match on Jio Cinema’s post-match show, former Indian cricketer, Abhishek Nayar said that he was impressed by Rinku’s sensational performance. Nayar said, “There are very few players in international cricket who can take on bowlers the way he does. Once he gets going, I felt he showed a lot. From ball one, it didn’t feel like it was international cricket for him.”

India ceased the 3-match series against Ireland after defeating the hosts in the second T20I. The dominating victory came on the back of brilliant batting performances by Rituraj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh. After India’s win heavy praises were showered on the middle-order batter, Rinku. Fans and analysts were impressed by his attacking innings and finishing abilities as he changed the momentum of the match along with Shivam Dube in the last two overs of the Indian innings.

He stated that Rinku batted with a lot of responsibility at the same time showed aggression and it didn’t look like it was his first international innings.

Nayar was astonished by Rinku’s ability to pace his innings and said that he never felt that the left-handed batter was “stuck” in the middle struggling to find runs and score. Bagging a Man of the Match in his second match, Rinku grasped the first opportunity he got with both hands, scoring 38 in just 21 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes. India was 143 for 4 by the end of the eighteenth over and 170 was looking out of reach but Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh opened fire against the Irish bowlers scoring 42 runs in the next 2 overs.

Singh has been in the talks for an Indian team call-up after his stellar performances in the last season of the Indian Premier League where he transitioned as Kolkata Knight Riders’ best batter. He hit the ball at an astonishing strike rate while also finishing and saving games for KKR by batting maturely. He smashed 5 sixes in an over to Yash Dayal to win a match against Gujarat Titans that was considered lost by nearly everyone. After the IPL, everyone expected Rinku to be part of the Indian squad as the Men in Blue are in search of a finisher who can smash the ball at will.

India will play its final T20I against Ireland on Wednesday, August 23. The Men In Blue will look to register a whitewash and end the series on high. The last match of the series will be an important match for Rinku as he would like to leave a mark in everyone’s mind to seal his spot in the Indian T20I squad.