Excited to Serve Fans the Best of India Cricket Across Digital and TV: Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj

Viacom18 secured exclusive Media Rights for the BCCI International and Domestic matches for September 2023-March 2028. The network won both the Indian sub-continent and global television and digital rights for the next five years for a cumulative figure of INR 5,963 Crores. The rights were secured through the BCCI’s Invitation to Tender E-Auction process held on August 31.

Get ready to experience the epitome of Indian cricket like never before🏏😍We are happy to announce that @JioCinema & @Sports18 are the exclusive media partners of @BCCI international & domestic cricket! #IndianCricketonJioCinema #IndianCricketonSports18 pic.twitter.com/6teXMjhy96 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) August 31, 2023

“We are elated about winning the exclusive media rights to BCCI International and Domestic Matches, and excited at the opportunity to serve fans the best of India cricket across both digital and TV,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“We would also like to thank the BCCI for conducting a transparent and efficient E-Auction process.”

“Live sports consumption in India has sharply pivoted towards digital, and winning the global digital rights will help us further fuel this ascendancy,” Jayaraj added.

“Additionally, winning the broadcast rights is an extension of our strategy as we will continue to serve quality and affordable content to all viewers as they continue to migrate from linear TV to digital screens. The landmark rights, therefore, come with a great responsibility of enhancing viewers’ experience of Indian cricket like never before.”

The addition of BCCI International and Domestic Cricket includes International Men’s, Women’s matches, and domestic first-class competitions like the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, among others and makes Viacom18 the leading sports network in the country. The network’s portfolio includes global sports properties like TATA IPL, TATA WPL, Olympics 2024, SA20, Major League Cricket (MLC), Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), NBA, Diamond League, World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023, MotoGP, LALIGA, Ligue1, Serie A, BGIS (E-Sports), Abu Dhabi T10, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, and top BWF events.

