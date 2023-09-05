CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Afghanistan Vs Sri LankaIndia ODI SquadGautam GambhirSachin TendulkarIndia Vs Pakistan
Home » Cricket Home » Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shows His Batting Prowess, Blasts Two Sixes During UP T20 League
2-MIN READ

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shows His Batting Prowess, Blasts Two Sixes During UP T20 League

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 20:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar lines up to clear the boundary. (Screengrab)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar lines up to clear the boundary. (Screengrab)

Known for his bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has in the past shown he's quite a capable batter.

With four half-centuries and numerous crucial knocks to his name in international cricket, ace India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has already established he’s quite handy with the bat too.

The 33-year-old showed his batting chops by walloping two sixes in three balls during a UP T20 League fixture against Meerut Mavericks recently.

Coming down to bat in the final over of the Noida Super Kings’ innings, Bhuvneshwar hit a splendid six over the long-on region while facing pacer Yogendra Doyla.

He then hit another terrific six on the third delivery of the 20th over but his short but sweet innings came to an end on the very next ball.

The India international went back to the dressing room pulling off a quick-fire 14 off 4.

Footage of Bhuvneshwar’s power-packed batting went viral on social media in no time.

Fans were quick to react to the clip and social media users were left awestruck by his stunning performance with the bat.

A user walked down memory lane to recall Bhuvneshwar’s solitary ODI half-century against Sri Lanka back in August 2017.

Another person said, “Good to see him play domestic.”

Sharing footage of the Indian pacer’s supreme bowling, one social media user commented, “We miss you, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.”

This person felt that Bhuvneshwar “deserved” to be in India’s 15-member World Cup squad.

Another social media user termed Bhuvneshwar as the “most underrated bowler.”

This person hopes to see Bhuvneshwar’s return to the Indian cricket team.

“Bhuvi underrated batsman,” wrote another social media user.

Here are some other reactions.

In international cricket, Bhuvneshwar has over 1000 runs to his name.

In the 50-over format, he has a decent strike rate of 73.89 too.

In T20Is, he has managed to register a strike rate of 71.27 having played 87 matches thus far.

Coming back to on-field developments, Bhuvneshwar’s late cameo helped his side reach a competitive total of 172/8 in 20 overs in the domestic T20 tournament.

Noida Super Kings opening batter Almas Shaukat emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 47 runs from 39 balls.

The total, however, appeared to be too little as Meerut Mavericks scored the winning runs with 24 balls to spare.

Meerut opening batter Swastik Chikara produced a stunning knock of unbeaten 108 off 56 deliveries to guide his side to a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

Wicketkeeper Shoaib Siddiqui supported Chikara by playing a vital knock of 35 runs. Bhuvneshwar scripted impressive figures of 1/15 bowling four overs but his praiseworthy performance turned out to be fruitless.

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  2. India cricket team
first published:September 05, 2023, 20:33 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 20:33 IST