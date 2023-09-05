Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shows His Batting Prowess, Blasts Two Sixes During UP T20 League

With four half-centuries and numerous crucial knocks to his name in international cricket, ace India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has already established he’s quite handy with the bat too.

The 33-year-old showed his batting chops by walloping two sixes in three balls during a UP T20 League fixture against Meerut Mavericks recently.

Coming down to bat in the final over of the Noida Super Kings’ innings, Bhuvneshwar hit a splendid six over the long-on region while facing pacer Yogendra Doyla.

He then hit another terrific six on the third delivery of the 20th over but his short but sweet innings came to an end on the very next ball.

The India international went back to the dressing room pulling off a quick-fire 14 off 4.

Footage of Bhuvneshwar’s power-packed batting went viral on social media in no time.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - The All Rounder…!!!2 sixes in the first 3 balls faced by him. pic.twitter.com/Bjm6u38FTU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 5, 2023

Fans were quick to react to the clip and social media users were left awestruck by his stunning performance with the bat.

A user walked down memory lane to recall Bhuvneshwar’s solitary ODI half-century against Sri Lanka back in August 2017.

Another person said, “Good to see him play domestic.”

Good to see him play domestic— Himanshu dubey (@Himansh08921913) September 5, 2023

Sharing footage of the Indian pacer’s supreme bowling, one social media user commented, “We miss you, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.”

We miss you Bhuvaneshvar Kumar pic.twitter.com/lqm3Lm7iIj— Samira (@Logical_Girll) September 5, 2023

This person felt that Bhuvneshwar “deserved” to be in India’s 15-member World Cup squad.

He deserved to be Indian team— Ashish 𝕏|…. (@Ashishtoots) September 5, 2023

Another social media user termed Bhuvneshwar as the “most underrated bowler.”

Test, ODI, or T20 Bhauvi is most underrated bowler pic.twitter.com/q0Aa7bVjsX — Samira (@Logical_Girll) September 5, 2023

This person hopes to see Bhuvneshwar’s return to the Indian cricket team.

Yes he can bat well, hope he can make a comeback in the team ❤️❤️❤️— Saumya Tripathi (@SanskariSaumyat) September 5, 2023

“Bhuvi underrated batsman,” wrote another social media user.

Bhuvi underrated batsman— ORANGE ARMY (@SUNRISERSU) September 5, 2023

Here are some other reactions.

Miss u bhuvi— 🇷 🇦 🇭 🇺 🇱 𒆜ç𝒉ο𝒑𝒓𝐚𒆜 (@i_am_juari) September 5, 2023

We will miss the services of a left hand batsman & pacer in WC.— Arnav Shukla. (@Akshay_Brigade) September 5, 2023

Will be back very soon.— Sayantan Pandit (@codziac) September 5, 2023

most underrated guy of indian team— Ashok Rajpurohit (@ashok_apna_AK) September 5, 2023

In international cricket, Bhuvneshwar has over 1000 runs to his name.

In the 50-over format, he has a decent strike rate of 73.89 too.

In T20Is, he has managed to register a strike rate of 71.27 having played 87 matches thus far.

Coming back to on-field developments, Bhuvneshwar’s late cameo helped his side reach a competitive total of 172/8 in 20 overs in the domestic T20 tournament.

Noida Super Kings opening batter Almas Shaukat emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 47 runs from 39 balls.

The total, however, appeared to be too little as Meerut Mavericks scored the winning runs with 24 balls to spare.

Meerut opening batter Swastik Chikara produced a stunning knock of unbeaten 108 off 56 deliveries to guide his side to a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

Wicketkeeper Shoaib Siddiqui supported Chikara by playing a vital knock of 35 runs. Bhuvneshwar scripted impressive figures of 1/15 bowling four overs but his praiseworthy performance turned out to be fruitless.