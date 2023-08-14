Watch: Helmet Cam Footage Shows Shaheen Afridi Delivering a Thunderbolt

Pakistani speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to breathe fire in the ongoing season of Men’s Hundred in England.

The 23-year-old pacer has already scalped six wickets in his five appearances for Welsh Fire so far.

Afridi’s lethal pace was once again on display when Welsh squared off against Southern Brave on August 12 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

One of his fierce deliveries was caught on the helmet camera of Southern batter Finn Allen. The footage was shared on Twitter, with fans highlighting Afridi’s red-hot form ahead of the most important ICC ODI World Cup, scheduled for October-November this year.

On the 15th ball of Southern Brave’s innings, Afridi bowled a short-pitch delivery to Allen. And viewers got a chance to experience how quick a fast bowler actually is and batters have a fraction of a second to react.

This delivery, bowled short, saw Allen moving a bit towards his leg stump and trying to clear the boundary over the wicketkeeper’s head with a ramp shot.

His plan worked as the ball found the top edge of the bat and raced away through the third-man region for a four.

Stunned by the helmet cam footage, a fan acknowledged that the ball seemed like “a bullet” to him.”

It felt like a bullet.— umair (@xdselenophile) August 12, 2023

Afridi’s fiery pace reminded a fan of the bowling of Pakistani legend Shoaib Akhtar, who holds the record for fastest delivery (161.3 km/hr or 100.2 mph) in history.

Now imagine Shoaib Akhtar— 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙣 (@dukemateen) August 12, 2023

An Indian fan also marked his presence in the comment section and predicted Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav smashing the ball for a six.

Rohit Sharma or SKY could have easily played this ball for six 😂🔥— Dhruv (@45thhundredwhen) August 13, 2023

Afridi bowled ten balls against Southern Brave but failed to pick a wicket.

However, he was quite economical, giving away only 10 runs.

Winning the toss, Southern Brave decided to field first in the 100-ball clash.

Welsh Fire suffered a massive collapse. Opener Stevie Eskinazi was the only batter to make any significant contribution.

Eskinazi scored 38 runs off 34 balls as Welsh ultimately managed 87 in 100 balls with Tymal Mills taking a hat-trick on his birthday.

In response, the pair of Allen and Devon Conway pulled off a blazing start for Southern Brave. The duo stitched a 53-run partnership before Allen was dismissed for 31.

Conway then joined hands with Captain Leus du Plooy to see off the chase.

The duo remained unbeaten till the end and chased the target down in 59 balls.