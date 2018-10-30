'Happy That Someone With Intelligence is Batting at No. 4' - Kohli on Rayudu

Virat Kohli virtually settled the debate surrounding the No. 4 spot as he backed centurion Ambati Rayudu and said that the team needs to back him till the 2019 World Cup.



"He (Rayudu) has taken the chance with both hands and we need to back him till 2019 World Cup. He is feeling good about his game and we need to give him the confidence, he reads the game well and we are happy that someone as intelligent is batting at number four," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.



Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli couldn't convert their starts but Rohit Sharma and Rayudu (100) added 211 runs for the third wicket to bat Windies out of the game. The Mumbai batsman scored 162 runs off just 137 balls and played a key role in helping India post 377 runs on the board. In response, Windies were bowled out for just 153 runs.



The skipper added that he was proud of his team's clinical response after being put under the pump by the Windies in Pune. Young Khaleel Ahmed, who picked 3/11 also came in for special praise from the captain.



"He is an exciting talent and gets the best out of the pitch. Today, he bowled in the right areas and got the ball to move both ways, I am really happy for him," said Kohli.



Meanwhile, Windies skipper Jason Holder lamented his team's performance and said that they conceded way too many runs.



"We didn't play well enough today. We allowed them to score too many runs and then never got going with the bat. Run-outs are something that you don't want in any limited overs cricket and that also two of our better players," said Holder.



The captain scored a fighting half-century and hinted that he might move up the order in the next game.



"Obviously, I have been hearing that (batting up the order) for some time. The structure of the team probably needs to be looked at and I want to bat up the order as well. Probably, next game you will see that," he said.

First Published: October 29, 2018, 9:05 PM IST