India vs Australia | Zampa Keenly Looking Forward to Resuming Duel With Kohli in Nagpur

Virat Kohli has so far been dismissed twice in the three matches (two Twenty20 Internationals and one One-Day International) during Australia's ongoing tour of India, and on both occasions, his conquerer has been Adam Zampa.



The leg-spinner has gotten rid of Kohli four times in 13 previous meetings in T20Is and ODIs and the Australian is keenly looking forward to another duel with the No.1 ODI batsman when the two sides meet in Nagpur on Tuesday (March 5).



"He's one guy we always spend a little bit of extra time talking about in team meetings," Zampa said about Kohli. "It's good for the confidence, it's exciting to get a player like that out. But it's also one of those things where he probably won't want to get out to me again so I don't know if he's going to do a bit more thinking about it.



"I'm going to have to bowl even better this game."



In the first T20I in Visakhapatnam, Zampa lured Kohli into a false stroke while in the opening ODI he trapped the Indian captain with a well-disguised leg break. The 26-year-old said that working with ex Indian spinner and current spin consultant of the Australian side Sridharan Sriram has helped him get better knowhow of the conditions and which delivery to bowl at what time.



"'Sri' has got the experience here and the knowledge," said Zampa. "In Australia, I tend to bowl a little bit more top-spinners and wrong'uns whereas here I'm probably a bit more out the front, a bit of side spin.



"Sliders with a little bit of leg-spin, I'm finding in the nets it worked. And I got a wicket like that the other night in the first game – Kohli was the one that went straight on."



Zampa drew praise from his captain Aaron Finch as well after the first T20I, and was singled out as the difference between the two sides. Zampa had a good outing in the first ODI too returning, 2/49 from ten overs but knows he will have to adapt as the series goes on.



"I'm not sure what the wicket will be like here in Nagpur," he said. "But if we do get on a bouncy wicket I might have to try to adapt to that as well.



"I'm just trying to learn on the road."

First Published: March 4, 2019, 3:42 PM IST