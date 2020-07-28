The International Cricket Council on Monday (July 27) officially launched the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Super League was introduced to bring context to bilateral ODIs, which has seen troubled times since the rise of T20 cricket. The Super League features 13 teams - 12 full members of the ICC and Netherlands. The top seven teams in the Super League will directly qualify for the 10-team 2023 World Cup.
ODI Cricket| ICC Launches World Super League To Bring Audiences Back
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3628
|104
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|4820
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|5
|Australia
|3518
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|5285
|278
|2
|England
|4564
|268
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|5470
|260
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258