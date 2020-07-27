WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 8 With Karun Nair

Ever wondered how much 'cricket' cricketers know? Watch India and Karnataka batsman Karun Nair take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket. 10 questions: 4 Easy, 3 Medium and 3 Tough. 3 lifelines.



QUESTIONS



Easy section



1. In Test/multi-day cricket, who has the authority to choose the ball (from the supply by the home board) for each innings?



A: Captain of batting side

B: Captain of fielding side

C: Umpires

D: Match referee



2. The batsman hits the ball straight back to the bowler. The bowler takes the catch cleanly and then turns to run out the non-striker, who is the stronger batsman. Who is out?



A: Striker out caught

B: Non striker out run out

C: The bowling team can decide which batsman is out

D: Both batsmen are out.



3. A batsman pulls the ball and it accidentally gets stuck in the short leg fielder's helmet. The fielding team appeals. What will the umpire decide?



A: Batsman is out caught

B: Batsman is not out

C: Batsman is not out, batting team is awarded 5 runs penalty



4. A batsman hits the ball back to the bowler. The bowler tries to run the striker out and throws the ball back, but ends up throwing it at the batsman's body. To protect himself, the striker shows his bat, and the ball goes off the edge straight over the boundary. What will happen?



A: Batsman gets 6 runs

B: Batsman is given out obstructing the field

C: Batsman gets 4 runs

D: Not out and no runs.







Medium section



5. On Day 2 of a Ranji Trophy match, a player from one team gets called up to the Indian side. His team's captain wants a change in the XI. Is he allowed to change?



A: No, the XI cannot be changed after toss

B: Yes, he can make the change himself

C: Yes, he can change after consulting only the match referee

D: Yes, he can change only if the opposition captain agrees



6. A team needs 2 runs to win in the final ball of the Test match, with 8 wickets in hand. The batsman hits it to the deep and is run out in the second run, having completed one run. What is the result of the Test match?



A: Draw

B: Tie

C: The team which has lost fewer wickets in the match wins



7. A ball goes straight up in the air after the batsman gets a top edge. The batsmen try for a quick single. The ball falls on the pitch and rolls back to the stumps at the striker end. The non striker sees this and deflects it from hitting the stumps. What will happen?



A: The striker is out obstructing the field

B: The non striker is out obstructing the field

C: The non striker is out hit the ball twice

D: Nobody is out, the batsmen are allowed to protect their wicket







Tough section



8. A batsman pads a ball, offering no shot. The ball rolls to the deep and the batsmen try to run two runs. While on the second run, the fielder hits a direct hit with the batsman out of his crease. What happens on appeal?



A: Run out

B: Not out, the ball is dead after completion of 1 run.

C: Not out, and penalty of 5 runs to fielding team



9. The ball hits the inside edge, and ROLLS ALONG THE GROUND towards the stumps. To protect his wicket, the batsman hits the ball before it goes to the stumps. The ball, however, flies straight to the fielder at point. The fielding team appeals. What will the decision of the umpire be?



A: Out caught

B: Out hit the ball twice

C: Not out

D: Out obstructing the field



10. There is a terrible mixup between striker and non striker while going for a single. Both of them are stranded EXACTLY at middle of the pitch when the bails from bowler end is taken off. Who is out?



A: Striker

B: Non striker

C: Batting team decides

D: Fielding team decides







ANSWERS



1. B (captain of fielding side)



4.2.2 The fielding captain or his nominee may select the ball with which he wishes to bowl from the supply provided by the Home Board. The fourth umpire shall take a box containing at least 6 new balls to the dressing room and supervise the selection of the ball.



2. A (striker out caught)



33.5 Caught to take precedence: If the criteria of 33.1 are met and the striker is not out Bowled, then he/she is out Caught, even though a decision against either batsman for another method of dismissal would be justified.



3. A (out)



33.2.2 Furthermore, a catch will be fair if any of the following conditions applies:

33.2.2.1 the ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground, or is hugged to the body, or lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or lodges accidentally in a fielder’s clothing.



4. C (4 runs)



19.8 Overthrow or wilful act of fielder: If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side and the allowance for the boundary



5. D (Yes if captain agrees)



1.2 Nomination and replacement of players: Each captain shall nominate his/her players in writing to one of the umpires before the toss. No player may be replaced after the nomination without the consent of the opposing captain.



6. A (Draw) since team not all out.



7. B (non striker out obstructing the field)



8. B (not out)



23.3 Leg byes not to be awarded: If in the circumstance of 23.2.1 the umpire considers that neither of the conditions therein has been met, then Leg byes shall not be awarded.



If the ball does not become dead for any other reason, the umpire shall call and signal Dead ball as soon as the ball reaches the boundary or at the completion of the first run.



9. C (not out)



Furthermore, a catch will be fair if any of the following conditions applies:



33.2.2.2 a fielder catches the ball after it has been lawfully struck more than once by the striker, but only if it has not been grounded since it was first struck. See Law 34 (Hit the ball twice).



10. Non striker



30.2.3 If there is no batsman in either ground, then each ground belongs to whichever batsman is nearer to it, or, if the batsmen are level, to whichever batsman was nearer to it immediately prior to their drawing level.



PS: Laws of cricket is often a matter of interpretation by the umpires. We hope we've got them right in this quiz. If not, please let it go as a dubious/bad decision by the umpire! After all, the umpire's decision is final.