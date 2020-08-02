WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Episode 9 With India Women Pacer Shikha Pandey

Ever wondered how much 'cricket' cricketers know? Watch India Women pacer Shikha Pandey take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket. 10 questions: 4 Easy, 3 Medium and 3 Tough. 3 lifelines.



QUESTIONS



Easy section



1. A right-hand bowler says she wants to bowl left-handed for a free-hit ball. Is it allowed?



A: Yes

B: Yes, but she has to bowl the rest of the over left handed

C: No



2. When does an over start?



A: When the bowler gives cap/hat to the umpire

B: When the bowler measures run up

C: When the bowler starts run up

D: When the bowler delivers the first ball



3. Which of the following aspects of women's cricket is different from the men's game?



A: Pitch size

B: Bat size

C: Stump size

D: Ball weight



4. Super Over: Can the team bowling second use the same ball as the one used by the team bowling first in a Super Over?



A: Yes

B: No

C: Yes, with consent from the captain of team bowling first







Medium section



5. An ODI match is reduced to 22 overs a side due to rain before the toss. How many new balls does each team get?



A: Two new balls per team.

B: One new ball per team.

C: Team batting first gets one new ball, team batting second gets two new balls.



6. It's the last ball of an over. The batter edges the ball to the keeper, but the fielders do not appeal. The umpire spots the edge but since the fielders didn't appeal, he calls it an over and gives the bowler the cap. Suddenly, before the next bowler has started her run up, one of the fielders tells the captain she heard a sound and appeals. What will the umpire do?



A: NOT OUT - He cannot give it out because he has called over.

B: OUT - The next bowler hasn't started run up

C: NOT OUT + warn fielding team for late and unnecessary appeal



7. A spinner's wayward delivery hits the silly point's helmet and then goes to the batter. The batter hits the ball to the boundary. What will the umpire do?



A: 0 runs (dead ball)

B: 1 run (No ball)

C: 4 runs (Boundary)

D: 5 runs (No ball + boundary)







Tough section



8. Last over of a T20I: Looking at the field, a batter guesses that the bowler is going to bowl a wide yorker. So, even as the bowler is in his/her run up, the batters start running to steal a bye and bring the stronger batter on strike. As guessed, the ball goes outside off and the batters take a bye. What happens?



A: The striker is given out obstructing the field

B: It's allowed - 1 run to batting side

C: Not allowed - no runs

D: Not allowed - 5 runs penalty awarded to fielding side



9. Before entering into her delivery strike, the bowler notices that the batters are trying to steal a run. She throws the ball at the striker's end and hits the stumps with the striker out of her crease, and appeals. Umpire's decision will be?



A: Not out + no-ball for throwing

B: Not out + 5 run penalty awarded to fielding team

C: Just out

D: Out + no-ball



10. A catch is taken at long on. After completing the catch, the fielder throws the ball in the air in celebration and it lands beyond the boundary. At the instance of the catch, the batters had completed one run. However, the third umpire checks and notifies that it is a No-ball for overstepping. How many runs are awarded, and who takes strike next ball?



A: 1 run, striker

B: 1 run, non-striker

C: 7 runs, striker

D: 8 runs, non-striker







ANSWERS



1. A (yes)



For clarity, the bowler can change her mode of delivery for the free hit delivery.



2. C (start of run up)



17.2 Start of an over: An over has started when the bowler starts his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, starts his/her action for the first delivery of that over.



3. D (weight of ball)



WOMEN (140 to 151 g): The ball, when new, shall weigh not less than 4.94 ounces/140 g, nor more than 5.31 ounces/151 g, and shall measure not less than 8.25 in/21.0 cm, nor more than 8.88 in/22.5 cm in circumference



MEN (155.9 to 163 g): The ball, when new, shall weigh not less than 5.5 ounces/155.9 g, nor more than 5.75 ounces/163 g, and shall measure not less than 8.81 in/22.4 cm, nor more than 9 in/22.9 cm in circumference



4. A (Yes)



The captain of the fielding team (or her nominee) shall select the ball with which the fielding team shall bowl its over in the Super Over from the box of spare balls provided by the umpires (which shall include the balls used in the match, but no new balls). The team fielding first in the Super Over shall have first choice of ball. The team fielding second may choose to use the same ball as chosen by the team bowling first. If the ball needs to be changed, the Playing Conditions shall apply



5. B (one new ball per team)



4.3.2: In a match reduced to 25 overs or less per side before the first innings commences, each team shall have only one new ball for its Innings.



6. B (out)



31.3 Timing of appeals: For an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called.



The call of Over does not invalidate an appeal made prior to the start of the following over, provided Time has not been called.



7. B (No ball)



21.9 Fielder intercepting a delivery: If except in the circumstances of clause 27.3 (Position of wicket-keeper) a ball, delivered by the bowler, makes contact with any part of a fielder’s person before it either makes contact with the striker’s bat or person, or it passes the striker’s wicket, the umpire shall call and signal No ball and immediately call and signal Dead ball.



8. D (5 run penalty)



41.17 Batters stealing a run



41.17.1 It is unfair for the batters to attempt to steal a run during the bowler’s run-up. Unless the bowler attempts to run out either batter–see clauses 41.16and 21.4(Bowler throwing towards striker’s end before delivery) – the umpire shall-



call and signal Dead ball as soon as the batters cross in such an attempt.



-award 5 Penalty runs to the fielding side



9. D (Out + No ball)



41.17 Batsmen stealing a run: It is unfair for the batsmen to attempt to steal a run during the bowler’s run-up. Unless the bowler attempts to run out either batsman – see 41.16 and Law 21.4 (Bowler throwing towards striker’s end before delivery)



21.4 Bowler throwing towards striker’s end before delivery: If the bowler throws the ball towards the striker’s end before entering the delivery stride, either umpire shall call and signal No ball. See Law 41.17 (Batsmen stealing a run). However, the procedure stated in 21.3 of first and final warning, informing, action against the bowler and reporting shall not apply.



10. B (1 run for no ball, non-striker takes strike)



2.5.4 If a No ball is called following the check by the third umpire, the batting side shall benefit from the reversal of the dismissal and the one run for the No ball, but shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally called a No ball. Where the batsmen crossed while the ball was in the air before being caught, the batsmen shall remain at the same ends as if the striker had been dismissed, but no runs shall be credited to the striker even if one (or more) runs were completed prior to the catch being taken.



PS: Laws of cricket is often a matter of interpretation by the umpires. We hope we've got them right in this quiz. If not, please let it go as a dubious/bad decision by the umpire! After all, the umpire's decision is final.