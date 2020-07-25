WATCH | The Laws of Cricket Challenge, Fielding Special Episode With R Sridhar

Ever wondered how much 'cricket' cricketers know? Watch India and Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun take up the quiz on Laws of Cricket. 10 questions: 4 Easy, 3 Medium and 3 Tough. 3 lifelines.



QUESTIONS



Easy section



1: How many fielders (maximum) are permitted behind the popping crease (square) on the on-side at the instant of bowler's delivery?



A: 2, including the wicketkeeper

B: 2, apart from the wicketkeeper

C: 4, apart the wicketkeeper

D: No restrictions



2. It's a free-hit ball after the fielding team mistakenly had 3 fielders outside the ring in the first 10 overs of an ODI. Strike has not changed. The fielding team captain then brings the third fielder inside the ring, but the batsmen argue that field cannot change in a free-hit delivery. The umpire will:



A: Keep calling no-balls for how many ever balls remain in the over

B: Allow the batsman to set the field

C: Ask the third fielder to leave the field, the team plays with 10

D: Allow the third fielder to come inside the circle



3. It's a free-hit ball. The striker hasn't changed from the previous ball. The captain notices that the fielder at deep mid-wicket is weaker than the one at fine-leg, and wants an exchange. Is it allowed?



A: Yes, he can exchange fielders but can't change field

B: Yes, with consent from the umpires

C: No, he cannot exchange fielders



4. What is the upper limit for the number of fielders allowed on the leg-side in an ODI?



A: 6

B: 5

C: 4

D: No limit







Medium section



5. A wicketkeeper's hand is marginally in front of the stumps when a bowler starts his run up. However, the keeper withdraws his hand behind the stumps before the ball is delivered. The square-leg umpire notices this and:



A: Ignores it as the keeper got his glove back

B: Calls a no ball

C: Calls a dead ball



6. A batsman hits the ball high in the air. The fielder gets under it and extends his sweater over his palms and catches the ball. At the time of the catch, the batsmen had completed 1 run. What does the umpire decide?



A: OUT

B: Not out and 1 run

C: Not out and 5 runs (penalty)

D: Not out and 6 runs (1 + 5)



7. The ball goes high to the deep, and two fielders converge. Realising that the ball is beyond reach, one fielder stands on the other's shoulder and catches it cleanly. The fielding team appeals.



A: Not out

B: Not out + 5-run penalty for illegal fielding

C: OUT Caught







Tough section



8. A fielder gets a direct hit at the striker end but the batsman is inside his crease. The ball goes to the deep and the batsmen run overthrows. In the meantime, the wicketkeeper picks up the bails and places them in their position on top of the stumps. After doing so, he effects a run out with the batsman out of the ground. The fielders appeal. What will the umpire do?



A: Give the batsman OUT run out

B: Not out, keeper cannot replace the bails when ball is in play

C: Not out, the keeper had to remove the entire stumps

D: Not out + 5-run penalty for illegal fielding



9. In an ODI game, an off-spinner has the following field in position on the leg-side: Mid wicket, Square leg, Deep backward square leg, Deep mid wicket and Long on. While he is about to bowl, the batsman gets ready to play a paddle-scoop shot. The fielder at slip anticipates the shot and moves to the leg-slip position BEFORE the ball is delivered and catches the ball. The fielding team appeals. What is the decision?



A: The batsman is given OUT

B: The umpire calls NO BALL AND NOT OUT

C: The umpire calls DEAD BALL AND NOT OUT

D: 5 runs penalty awarded to batting team for illegal fielding



***



10. A batsman hits the ball in the air. The fielder in the deep gets under the ball. Accidentally, it hits the fielder's hat and then somehow lodges inside his sweater. At the instance of ball hitting the fielder's cap, the batsman had run one run. The fielder appeals. Umpire's decision?



A: The batsman is not out

B: Batsman is not out, batting team gets 5 runs penalty for ball hitting fielder's cap

C: Batting team gets 6 runs (1 run + 5 penalty)

D: The batsman is out caught



Bonus question



11. Without informing either umpire, a substitute player replaces a fielder at third man in the middle of an over. The very next ball, he takes a catch. At the instant of the catch, the batsmen had completed 1 run. What will the umpire do?



A: Dead ball

B: Dead ball + 1 run

C: Batsman is OUT, but umpires warn fielding team captain

D: Dead ball + 6 runs (1 completed + 5 penalty)







ANSWERS



1. B (2 apart from WK)



2. D (allow the third fielder to come in): Neither field changes nor the exchange of individuals between fielding positions are permitted for free hit deliveries unless:



21.19.3.2: The No Ball was the result of a fielding restriction breach, in which case the field may be changed to the extent of correcting the breach.



3. C (not allowed to exchange): 21.19.3 Neither field changes nor the exchange of individuals between fielding positions are permitted for free hit deliveries



4. B (5)



5. B (no ball)



27.3 Position of wicket-keeper: 27.3.1 The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play



27.3.2 In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball.



6. D (6 runs: 1 + 5): However, he/she will be deemed to have fielded the ball illegally if, while the ball is in play he/she wilfully



28.2.1.2 extends his/her clothing with his/her hands and uses this to field the ball.



28.2.3 If a fielder illegally fields the ball, the ball shall immediately become dead and - any runs completed by the batsmen shall be credited to the batting side, together with the run in progress if the batsmen had already crossed at the instant of the offence.



In addition the umpire shall award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side.



7. C (caught)



8. A (OUT run out)



29.3 Remaking wicket: If a wicket is broken or put down while the ball is in play, it shall not be remade by an umpire until the ball is dead. See Law 20 (Dead ball). Any fielder may, however, while the ball is in play, replace a bail or bails on top of the stumps.



9. B (No ball and not out): Not more than 5 fielders on leg side at instant of delivery



ICC 28.4 Limitation of on side fielders

28.4.1 At the instant of delivery, there may not be more than 5 fielders on the leg side.



28.4.3 In the event of infringement of this clauseby any fielder, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball.



28.6 Movement by any fielder other than the wicket-keeper



28.6.1 Any movement by any fielder, excluding the wicket-keeper, after the ball comes intoplay and before the ball reaches the striker, is unfair except for the following:



28.6.1.3movement by any fielder in response to the stroke that the striker is playing or that his actions suggest he intends to play.



28.6.2In all circumstances clause 28.4 (Limitation of on side fielders) shall apply.



10. D (out caught)



Furthermore, a catch will be fair if any of the following conditions applies:



33.2.2.1 the ball is held in the hand or hands of a fielder, even if the hand holding the ball is touching the ground, or is hugged to the body, or lodges in the external protective equipment worn by a fielder, or lodges accidentally in a fielder’s clothing.



11. D (6 runs)



24.4 Player returning without permission



If a player comes on to the field of play in contravention of 24.2.2 and comes into contact with the ball while it is in play, the ball shall immediately become dead.



- The umpire shall award 5 Penalty runs to the batting side.



- Runs completed by the batsmen shall be scored together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the offence.



PS: Laws of cricket is often a matter of interpretation by the umpires. We hope we've got them right in this quiz. If not, please let it go as a dubious/bad decision by the umpire! After all, the umpire's decision is final.