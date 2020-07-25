Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

Why UAE Has Emerged As The Preferred Destination For IPL 2020?

Satshya Tharien | July 23, 2020, 9:55 PM IST

Indian Premier League is set to return to UAE for the second time after it hosted the first leg of 2014 edition due to the general elections being held in India that year. This time around it's the coronavirus pandemic that has brought IPL to UAE shores. Even though BCCI got the window to host the IPL 2020 in September-November this year in the account of T20 World Cup Postponement, having the tournament in India could have been possible because of the increasing caseload of the Covid-19 cases in India.



