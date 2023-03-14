'Videshi Players, Desi Tadka': Delhi Capitals' Overseas Stars Enjoy Indian Delicacies

Sports certainly opens the opportunity to strengthen the bonding between two nations. With the introduction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), a number of overseas women cricketers have travelled to India and besides giving them the chance to team up with players from different nationalities, it has enabled them to get a first-hand experience of local tradition and cultures.

And food surely occupies a place of significance in Indian culture.

In a Twitter video shared by Delhi Capitals, the foreign players of the franchise can be spotted enjoying some popular Indian cuisines.

Indian players accompanied them as well in the dinner party, which was hosted by their owners.

Videshi players, Desi tadka 🍲📽| Don't miss our overseas players trying Indian food at the dinner event hosted by Team GMR.#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/853ei5iIES — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 13, 2023

Indian stars of the Delhi unit including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav and Arundhati Reddy all marked their presence at the event. The Indian girls assisted their foreign teammates in choosing the best options from the long buffet, which contained most of the renowned Indian dishes, from pav bhaji to Naan, butter chicken to desi shakes.

Australian cricketer Laura Harris appeared to be the most excited of them all as she was seen stuffing her plate with some butter chicken. After having a small portion of the curry, the 32-year-old wasted no time acknowledging the chicken masala to be “delicious.” She was also quite impressed by the taste of Paneer while professing her love for daal.

Poonam, who was giving Harris company, revealed that her Australian fellow has already tried Mumbai-special pav bhaji. In between these, Shafali termed Harris “Chatori,” which translates to “foodie,” saying that the Aussie batter had beforehand enjoyed two glasses of elaichi-flavoured milk.

In the clip, which was captioned, “Videshi players, Desi tadka,” captain Meg Lanning was also seen enjoying the desi food as she was seen having a bite of chicken kebabs from her loaded plate.

Looking at their performance in the inaugural WPL, Delhi Capitals have lost just one of their five matches so far. With eight points, the Lanning-led side has occupied the second spot in the standings, only behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals will aim to keep their red-hot form going when they face Gujarat Giants on March 16 at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

