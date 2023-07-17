'He'll Play for India for Next 10 Years': Batting Coach Rathour Reserves Massive Praise for Youngster

India batting coach Vikram Rathour was impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s marathon knock in his Test debut against the West Indies at Windsor Park last week. Rathour believed that the youngster has a good future with the Indian side in all formats of the game.

Jaiswal was named Player of the Match as India won the match by an innings and 141 runs to close the game within three days. Jaiswal’s knock of 171 runs is the third-highest individual score by an Indian batter on Test debut.

Rathour shared his perspective in a press conference, as he was a national selector for the north zone, he said, “I’ve been a selector before, so whenever you pick a player you should pick him with the intent that he will play for India for the next 10 years. He definitely has the potential."

“For me, the most important thing (even though) I haven’t worked with Yashasvi before, was that I had seen him scoring runs at the IPL, you saw how dynamic a batsman he is, the kind of stroke player he is. But he managed to change the game according to the situation of the team," he added.

Jaiswal had also broken the record for the longest innings in terms of balls faced by an Indian batter on debut. Rathour praised the 21-year-old’s ability to play against his character or normal game when recalling his 20 runs off 90 balls before lunch.

The coach also hailed Shubman Gill to be another all-format player who can represent India in the future. The young batter from Punjab was batting at number three upon his own request to the head coach, Rahul Dravid but only managed to score six runs in the match.

Rathore believes that Gill has a lot of potential to play in all three formats.

“He (Gill) has reached that potential as well in other formats. He has also made runs in Test cricket. Sometimes it might take a bit of time in a particular format, and he is taking that time, but he has that time. The potential that he has, I have no doubt that he is the future of Indian team in batting. He will play for the Indian team for a long time, in all three formats," Rathour said.

“He is taking some time but the good thing is that there is no dearth of hard work, he is working out on things. And along with potential he also has a temperament, which makes him a big player. Again, there’s no doubt that he’ll play all three formats for a long time," he concluded.

Rathour said that the team would not be judging him based on one innings and has a lot of time and will do well in the position for the team since he has the ability to do so.