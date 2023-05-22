'Yeah, he Had a Bit of a Niggle But...': Sanjay Bangar Gives a Major Update on Virat Kohli's Knee Injury

With just two weeks remaining for the final of the ICC World Test Championship in England, Virat Kohli ended up hurting his knee while taking a catch during an IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Kohli was seen limping following the effort and attended to by the physio. He subsequently left the field and watched the final few overs of GT’s chase of 198 from the RCB dug-out.

India are to face Australia at the The Oval in London from June 7 as they launch another bid for a global trophy. However, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar has allayed those injury fears by confirming that Kohli’s niggle isn’t anything serious.

“Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don’t think there is anything serious," Bangar said a the post-match press conference.

Kohli has rolled back the clock with consecutive IPL hundreds and declared he’s back to playing his best T20 cricket again.

Bangar says Kohli has played all 14 matches for RCB this season and contributed heavily and it was bound to happen that his knee will be in some kind of a discomfort.

“Having scored two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don’t think it’s anything serious," Bangar said.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI reports that Kohli is among seven Indian players who are set to fly out to England on Tuesday to begin preparation for the WTC Final.

Cheteshwar Pujara is already in England playing county cricket and will link up with the squad there.