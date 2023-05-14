Virar Kohli Shares Beautiful Pictures of Anushka Sharma and His Mom to Celebrate Mother's Day

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli keeps his fans entertained on social media with his interesting posts regularly. One of the most followed athletes in the world, the former India captain has 248 million followers on Instagram. All of them were delighted on Sunday when Kohli shared some adorable pictures to celebrate the Mother’s Day.

The first photo in his latest Instagram post was of his wife Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika. The star batter then put out a photo of his mother Saroj Kohli while the last one was a collage of both Virat and Anushka with their moms.

Kohli usually doesn’t use lengthy captions while sharing his family photos. This time as well, he kept the caption short, writing, “Happy Mother’s Day @anushkasharma.”

Kohli is currently with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former skipper has been in a great lately, scoring 420 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 129.41. He has scored 6 half-centuries this season and will be raring to get more in the upcoming matches.

The RCB are currently standing at the seventh position with 10 points. On Sunday, they will face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in what is going to be a must-win game for both teams. The Sanju Samson-led side is stationed fifth on the tally and a win tonight will see them dethroning Mumbai Indians from the third place with a better net run-rate.

On the other hand, RCB cannot afford a loss at this stage. With three games left in the season, Bangalore need to win all the games to remain valid in the playoff race. If they lose tonight, they will be virtually out of the contest.