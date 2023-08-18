CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Andy FlowerManoj TiwaryMohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Home » Cricket Home » Virat Kohli Sets Internet Ablaze With Iconic India-Pakistan Pic to Celebrate 15 Years in International Cricket
1-MIN READ

Virat Kohli Sets Internet Ablaze With Iconic India-Pakistan Pic to Celebrate 15 Years in International Cricket

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 16:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli shared an iconic image on the day he completed 15 years in international cricket (Virat Kohli instagram)

Virat Kohli shared an iconic image on the day he completed 15 years in international cricket (Virat Kohli instagram)

Virat Kohli shared the iconic image of the India vs Pakistan clash from T20 World Cup 2022, on the day he completed 15 years in international cricket

Virat Kohli sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing an iconic image from the India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup last year as he looked back on his 15-year journey in international cricket.

The 34-year-old played a blistering knock of 82* runs to help India pull off a memorable chase as Rohit Sharma’s men defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets. Kohli in his own way thanked the fans with a rather simple yet classic two-word post.

Virat in his post celebrating 15 years in international cricket wrote that he remained ‘grateful’ for having achieved so much in his stellar career.

“Forever grateful," read the caption of Kohli’s iconic post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

ALSO READ| India Asia Cup Squad to be Picked on August 21 in New Delhi; Rohit Sharma to Attend Meeting

Nicknamed the ‘chase master’, Virat lived up to his billing the last time India met Pakistan as the Indian team got off to a shaky start but Kohli’s magnificent knock laced with six boundaries and four maximums.

In just 52 balls, the former India captain helped his side chase down the required total of 160 runs, with Hardik Pandya at his side.

(More to follow..)

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. India vs Pakistan
  2. Off The Field
  3. Virat Kohli
  4. Virat Kohli Instagram
first published:August 18, 2023, 16:20 IST
last updated:August 18, 2023, 16:28 IST