Virat Kohli Sets Internet Ablaze With Iconic India-Pakistan Pic to Celebrate 15 Years in International Cricket

Virat Kohli sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing an iconic image from the India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup last year as he looked back on his 15-year journey in international cricket.

The 34-year-old played a blistering knock of 82* runs to help India pull off a memorable chase as Rohit Sharma’s men defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets. Kohli in his own way thanked the fans with a rather simple yet classic two-word post.

Virat in his post celebrating 15 years in international cricket wrote that he remained ‘grateful’ for having achieved so much in his stellar career.

“Forever grateful," read the caption of Kohli’s iconic post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

ALSO READ| India Asia Cup Squad to be Picked on August 21 in New Delhi; Rohit Sharma to Attend Meeting

Nicknamed the ‘chase master’, Virat lived up to his billing the last time India met Pakistan as the Indian team got off to a shaky start but Kohli’s magnificent knock laced with six boundaries and four maximums.

In just 52 balls, the former India captain helped his side chase down the required total of 160 runs, with Hardik Pandya at his side.

(More to follow..)