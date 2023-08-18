'Many More Milestones..': Jay Shah Celebrates Virat Kohli's 15 Years in International Cricket With Glorious Post

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli completes 15 years in international cricket on 18th August 2023. On this day in 2008, Kohli made his debut in India’s colours, stepping out for his first ODI outing against Sri Lanka. As the legendary Indian batter completes 15 years in international cricket, Kohli received a heartfelt congratulatory post from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Before making his India bow, Virat had etched his name in the history books by leading the India U19 cricket team to the ICC U19 World Cup title. Kohli was only just taking baby steps in what would go on to be a historic career, as he made a name for himself by smashing 235 runs in six matches of the junior World Cup, which included a century against West Indies.

While the 34-year-old managed to score just 12 runs on his maiden India outing alongside Gautam Gambhir, before the end of the series the youngster had scored 159 runs in five games which included his first half-century. Since then, he has never looked back.

Kohli would go on to shatter record after record, becoming one of the most successful captains to lead the Men in Blue and in the process, numerous individual accolades followed suit.

There were plenty of famous wins along the road, the victory over Australia in the Gabba Test, and many other memorable series wins. Last year, the talismanic batter ended his 3-year-long wait for a century and since then Kohli has been in surreal form.

During the IPL 2023, he finished among the leading run-scorers of the tournament. Since making his debut, no player has scored more runs in the ODI World Cup, the T20I World Cup and the Asia Cup than Kohli.

Jay Shah thus congratulated the phenomenal batter for his illustrious achievements over the years, and he hoped for many milestones to come from Virat’s bat.

“Congratulations to the incredible @imVkohli on 15 years of unwavering commitment to international cricket! Your passion, perseverance, and remarkable achievements have inspired millions. Wishing you continued success and many more milestones ahead!" read the tweet from the BCCI secretary.

Congratulations to the incredible @imVkohli on 15 years of unwavering commitment to international cricket! Your passion, perseverance, and remarkable achievements have inspired millions. Wishing you continued success and many more milestones ahead!

1⃣5⃣ years & counting
Celebrate @imVkohli's special milestone and relive his majestic century earlier this year in Trivandrum #TeamIndia

The apex cricket board had also posted a tweet, congratulating the former India captain on his stellar career.

Virat is currently rested by the BCCI for the 3-match T20I series against Ireland, and the star batter is expected to return to action on 2 September during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash.