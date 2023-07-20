'Sacrifices that Virat Has Made...': Rahul Dravid on Kohli's 500th Game, Says 'I've Learnt a Lot From Him'

Ace batter Virat Kohli will add another feather to his cap when he takes the field against West Indies in the second Test on Thursday in Trinidad. The former India captain will become only the fourth cricketer to play 500 international games for India. He will join the elite list of Indian batters comprising master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record with 664 appearances. The other two names are former captain MS Dhoni (538) and current coach Rahul Dravid (509).

Ahead of Kohli’s 500th international game, Dravid heaped massive praise on the star Indian cricketer, talking about the former’s passion for the game and hard work behind the curtains that has helped him numerous milestones in his illustrious career.

“I think it’s fantastic and he is a real inspiration to so many players within this team without a doubt and to so many people boys and girls back home in India. His numbers and his stats speak for themselves, it’s all there in the books.

“What has been great is to see the efforts and the work that he puts in behind the scenes when no one is watching. I think, that has reflected in the fact that he has been able to play 500 games are still going very strong, very fit, and the energy he brings to the game in spite of playing 500 games and being around here for 12-13 years. It is truly fantastic. And that’s not come easy,” Dravid said.

The Indian head coach further acknowledged the sacrifices that Kohli has been making and inspiring the younger generation.

“That’s come because of a lot of hard work behind the scenes. A lot of sacrifices that he has made through his career and is willing to continue to make. And that’s a great thing for a coach because a lot of young players will look to that and get inspired. You don’t have to say anything but just the way you conduct yourself the way you carry yourself, the way you go about practices is the way you go about your fitness is an inspiration for a lot of other young players who are coming to the system.

“Longevity comes with a lot of hard work, discipline, and adaptability and he has shown all of that,” he added.

Rahul Dravid shared the dressing room with Kohli long before taking over as India’s head coach. Speaking about his bonding with the latter, Dravid said it’s been amazing to know the batter and has also learned a lot from him.

“It’s been nice to Virat’s journey. When I first played, he was a youngster coming through. I was not really involved in the team as such. I watched him from the outside with a lot of admiration for what he has done and what he continues to achieve.

“And now to be able to get to know him over the last 2 to 18 months, to interact with him, to get to know him personally as well and good, it’s been good fun. I learnt a lot from him and in a lot of ways I really enjoyed it, and hope he has as well,” Dravid said.