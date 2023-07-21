Records Tumble as Virat Kohli's Unbeaten 87 Puts India in Command of 2nd Test vs West Indies

It was a day full of milestones as India locked horns with West Indies in the second Test at Port of Spain with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja helping to put their side in the driving seat at stumps on Day 1. India finished with a total of 288/4 after the end of the third session, Kohli ended the day unbeaten at 87 in his milestone 500th international game, while Ravindra Jadeja finished with 36 off 84 balls.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma scored a fifty and achieved plenty of milestones himself while Yashasvi Jaiswal added another feather to his cap by scoring his second fifty but the youngster missed out on a well-deserved century.

It was a monumental occasion as India and West Indies met for the 100th time in red-ball cricket, both captains were honoured given the historic achievement after Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bowl first on a slow surface.

IND vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: India 288/4 at Stumps, Virat Kohli Nears Century in 500th Game

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued their brilliant run with the bat as they each scored their respective fifties and powered India to a total of 121 at Lunch.

Rohit and Yashasvi started well after Lunch but Jaiswal perished soon as he reached 57, while Shubman Gill continued to struggle at number 3 as he managed just 10 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane stitched together a 27-run stand with Virat Kohli after Rohit Sharma departed having scored a 80-run knock.

Just before Lunch, Rahane departed and India were reeling having lost four wickets in the second session with was dominated by West Indies.

After Tea, Ravindra Jadeja joined Kohli and the pair of them would go on to stitch together a partnership of 106 runs at Stumps.

Kohli became the first batsman to score a fifty on his 500th international game, nobody before him had managed to achieve that feat, and he also became the fifth-highest international run-scorer, surpassing Jacques Kallis.

The 34-year-old is on the cusp of notching his 76th century, ahead of Day 2. Rohit also achieved a milestone as he surpassed the 2000-run mark as a Test opener while he also completed 2000 runs in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Virat also completed 2000 runs in WTC history and he also became the leading run-scorer in Test cricket in the year 2023.