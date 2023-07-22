Virat Kohli's Century Propels India to 438, West Indies 86/1 at Stumps on Day 2; Trail by 352 Runs

Virat Kohli notched his 76th international century in his 500th game, as the former Indian captain grabbed all the headlines on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies on Friday, July 21. Kohli top-scored for India, his 121-run knock along with fifties from skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin helped their side to a massive total of 438 runs.

In reply, the West Indies began with caution and they were able to reach 86/1 at stumps on Day 2, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie looking to keep their side in the contest.

The hosts trail India by 352 runs ahead of Day 3, as the Caribbean side dominated India on the second and third session.

After a solid batting performance from Kohli who was at 87* overnight, while Jadeja finished at 36*, both the Indian batters continued their assault in the first session as they breached their respective milestones.

Kohli brought up his 29th Test century, his 76th overall in his 500th game, whereas, Jadeja also scored a crucial fifty as the Indian duo’s partnership crossed the 100-mark.

Shortly before Lunch, Kohli departed at 121, while Jadeja departed after scoring 61, as West Indies mounted a comeback.

Just when it appeared that Kohli and Jadeja would perhaps out-bat the Windies, Alzarri Joseph’s throw dismissed Kohli who was run out for only the third time in his Test career.

Ishan Kishan’s second bite at the cherry in red-ball cricket saw him amass 25 runs before he departed while Ravichandran Ashwin took over the mantle of taking India past 400 on himself.

Having already smashed three centuries against the West Indies in the past, Ashwin brought up his fifty with back-to-back boundaries against Kemar Roach however with wickets continuing to fall at the other end, the Indian spinner was the last man to depart with 438 runs on the board.

After being blown away by the Indian bowling in the past game, the Windies learnt their lessons as openers Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul began with a cautious approach.

They stitched together a crucial opening stand of 71 runs as the duo continued to frustrate Indian bowlers throughout the third session before Jadeja removed Chanderpaul to draw first blood.

McKenzie looked promising ever since he joined his captain in the middle as the Windies duo helped their side to 86/1 before stumps on an entertaining day of cricket.