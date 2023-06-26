Virat Kohli Told me Where I Was Going Wrong And Gave me a Different Perspective: Young RCB Batter

Royal Challengers Bangalore young batter Anuj Rawat opened up on sharing the dressing room with batting maestro Virat Kohli and how the former RCB skipper helped and advised him to get better. Rawat has been part of RCB for the last three years and the franchise invested heavily in him during the IPL 2022 mega auction by signing him for a whopping INR 3.4 crore.

Rawat shared his experience of playing alongside Kohli and said he advises the players with all the minute details when a player commits an error while batting.

“Whenever you’re with him (Kohli) or are sharing a dressing room, the atmosphere will always be positive and light. When you play with him, he will know exactly where you went wrong and he will advise you accordingly with minute details what you should have done on that ball," Rawat told Sportskeeda.

The southpaw scored just 91 runs in 9 matches for RCB in IPL 2023 as he was also criticised for his couple of slow knocks and inconsistency. However, he managed to play an impactful innings against Rajasthan Royals in the business end of the tournament. He scored 29* off just 11 balls against RR on a tricky batting surface.

Rawat revealed that he asked Kohli for his advice ahead of the Royals clash and the former skipper gave him a different perspective which worked in his favour.

“Before the Rajasthan game, I had asked him (Kohli) for advice as I had played an innings where I took a lot of deliveries and scored less runs. He exactly told me where I was going wrong and gave me a different perspective on how I should have executed the shots," he added.

The 23-year-old also thanked the team management for backing and showing confidence in him.

“I played as an opener for RCB in my first season and it was clear from the outset that they wanted to see me open. So when the team management backs you and shows confidence in you, automatically you seem to be more confident in your own game. When you’re in and out of the team, it may get a bit tough to manage as a player. However, you need to be mentally strong and keep looking forward," he said.