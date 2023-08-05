'Being Aggressive is Always..': Naveen-ul-Haq's LSG Teammate Recalls Faceoff With Virat Kohli During IPL 2023

Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most passionate players on the field, the former Indian captain carries his heart on his sleeve whenever he turns out onto the field, whether it’s in the blue of India, or in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s colours in IPL. While Kohli was seen in a very chill avatar during the West Indies tour where fans got to see the 34-year-old dance on the field, do many funny antics and even enjoy snacks on the ground.

During the IPL 2023 season however, Kohli’s faceoff against Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir became one of the most talked about incidents in the history of the league. Following their on-field brawl, Kohli, Naveen and Gambhir were all reprimanded by BCCI for the ugly altercation during the match between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants in May.

One of the players who was present on the field when the incidents unfolded was Kyle Mayers and eagle-eyed fans would remember, that after Kohli had a war of words with Naveen, he was then seen in an animated discussion with Mayers.

It was only then that Gambhir got involved as he took Mayers with him in the middle of his conversation with Virat, and then the Delhi-born duo came face to face, giving fans a major nostalgia of 2013 when they first locked horns.

Recently Mayers was quizzed about Virat’s aggression and the West Indies star revealed that having that confidence and fire shows that a player is willing to take his team over the line, at all costs.

“It’s great, sometimes you need to get at your opposition, anything you can possibly get out of the game. Being aggressive is always good, it shows courage and the willingness to get your team over the line," said Mayers in a video shared by Fancode ahead of the second T20I between India and West Indies.

While Virat is not playing in the ongoing five-match series, having been rested by BCCI ahead of Asia Cup 2023, Mayers was put in the hot seat to pick one most ‘precious’ wicket between Kohli and Rohit Sharma and the West Indies star all-rounder picked Virat.

“I think Kohli, any bowler would want to dismiss Kohli, the best player across all three formats," said Mayers.