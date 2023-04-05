Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Beaming Smiles in New Instagram Post Scream Love

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Christian Dior’s India-inspired pre-fall collection showcase at Mumbai’s Gateway of India last week. The power couple’s presence had increased the buzz around the glitzy event.

Kohli has shared a greyscale picture from the event.

Kohli and Anushka can be seen beaming and revelling in each other’s company.

The picture quickly went viral after being shared and garnered over 2 million likes in just a few hours.

Several fans have professed their love for the power couple by dropping heart emojis under Kohli’s latest post.

One fan wrote, “King and Queen.” Another fan commented, “The Perfect Example of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”

“Perfect couple and perfect match,” read one comment.

Kohli and Anushka’s style sense never fails to impress and the duo quite often manage to strike the perfect balance of comfort and cool.

At the event, Anushka looked lovely in a bright yellow Christian Dior outfit and Kohli complemented her in a crisp suit.

Kohli is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB have made an impressive return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last week. RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in a dominating fashion in what was their first home game in four years.

Kohli was the star with the bat, belting an unbeaten 82 off 49 balls as RCB comfortably chased down Mumbai’s total of 171 runs.

RCB have been struck by injuries though.

Their top-order batter Rajat Patidar was ruled out of the entire season due to an Achilles heel injury on Tuesday in a big blow to the team.

Patidar was one of the top players for RCB last season and scored 333 runs in eight matches at an average of 55.50.

RCB will also miss Josh Hazlewood as the Australian pacer will miss the first half of the league due to Achilles tendonitis.

RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on April 6.

