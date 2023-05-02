Fuming Virat Kohli Hurls a Mouthful at Teammate Wanindu Hasaranga For Conceding Six Against LSG | WATCH

Virat Kohli was in a different mood altogether against Lucknow Super Giants, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper got into a verbal altercation with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq but there was also an incident where Kohli was seen fuming in anger after Wanindu Hasaranga conceded a six following a poor delivery to Krishnappa Gowtham.

RCB won the match against LSG by 18 runs and successfully defended the lowest total in IPL 2023 season so far but it was a match filled with dramatic moments.

ALSO READ| ‘Everything We Hear is an Opinion, Not a..’ Virat Kohli’s Cryptic Post After Spat With Gautam Gambhir

There was a full-fledged brawl that broke out between the two teams, Virat and Gambhir at the forefront of it, and the duo had to be separated by other players after a heated altercation.

Earlier, Virat was seen celebrating in an aggressive manner after taking Krunal Pandya’s catch. He even blew a kiss to Lucknow fans and was seen making them a gesture to keep cheering in what appeared to be an apparent sly dig at Gambhir who had gestured RCB fans to stay quiet after Lucknow’s win in Bengaluru earlier this season.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Ahead of the heated arguments with Gambhir and Naveen, there was an incident where Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a poor delivery to Krishnappa Gowtham which brought out Kohli’s ire.

The incident took place on the penultimate ball of the 10th over of LSG’s inning. Hasaranga bowled up a tossed-up delivery right in the arch of the Lucknow all-rounder who delivered the ball into the stands.

Virat was fielding at long-on and as soon as he saw the ball sail over his head and smash the sight screen for a maximum, Kohli hurled a mouthful towards his teammate.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction after Wanindu Hasaranga concedes six on poor delivery:

Virat’s aggression was understandable since RCB didn’t have much on the board to defend but thanks to a commendable effort from their bowlers they were able to restrict Lucknow to 108, thus sealing a nervy win.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here