Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy Their Meal at a 'Must Visit' Eatery in Barbados - SEE Photo

Away from the cricket field, India batter Virat Kohli is spending his off time with his family. After scoring his 29th Test hundred against the West Indies last month, the former captain was featured in the first of the three ODIs but didn’t bat in the game which India won by 5 wickets. He was benched for the next two games and was rested for the entire T20I series.

Kohli will return in Indian colours in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023, starting August 30. Ahead of the much-awaited tournament, the former Indian captain was seen at a restaurant in Barbados with wife Anushka Sharma. He shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote,

“Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Kohli is one of the most active celebrities on social media with the biggest fan following on Instagram. On Independence Day, he shared a video in which he can be seen running on a treadmill. He emphasised that working out cannot be skipped even on holidays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Kohli has a huge fanbase of 256 million followers on Instagram, and recently, reports claimed that he charges a whopping sum of Rs 11.45 crore per sponsored post. The cricketer also took note of that and issued a clarification on the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," posted Kohli.

Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega 😁🏃 pic.twitter.com/BwNVLDs2O9— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2023

The 36-year-old will be spearheading India’s batting department in the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023. India will begin their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele.