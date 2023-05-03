Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Go 'Out and About in Delhi'; Fans Ask 'On the Way to Meet Gambhir?'

Virat Kohli arrived in Delhi ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next IPL 2023 match against Delhi Capitals and fans on social media couldn’t keep calm after Kohli went ‘out and about’ in the national capital. After his heated argument with Gautam Gambhir on Monday, fans jokingly quizzed Virat about whether he was going to meet Gambhir in Delhi since both of them hailed from the same city.

Kohli took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Anushka as he headed for a day out in his hometime. The 34-year-old was born and bred in Delhi and as soon as he shared the picture on social media, fans began flooding his comments section with hilarious remarks related to Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq, both of whom had a war of words with the ex-RCB skipper.

“Out and about in Delhi," read Kohli’s caption, along with a red heart emoji and he also tagged his wife Anushka. The pair could be seen headed out in the city in their swanky Porche.

The comments section of Kohli’s latest post was flooded with questions related to Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq.

One user jokingly asked, “Bro on his way to meet to Gautam Gambhir?", while another fan commented, “The calm before the storm."

Virat on Monday was in a fiery mood as he had a verbal spat with Naveen in the 17th over of the match, followed by their coming together once again while shaking hands after RCB won the match by 18 runs.

The Bengaluru-based franchise defended the lowest total in the ongoing IPL 2023 season, restricting Lucknow to 108, in reply to their 127-run target.

After the match, Kohli was seen discussing something with LSG batter Kyle Mayers when Gambhir arrived there and held the former’s hand to carry him away. Subsequently, Virat and Gautam Gambhir exchanged some words and the pair then had to be separated by the other players.

