Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill Attend FA Cup Final

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill were in attendance at Wembley to watch the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City in London on Saturday.

Kohli and Shubman were sitting with Bollywood star actor and Virat’s wife, Anushka Sharma, whereas SKY was seated with his spouse Devisha Shetty.

The Indian cricketers are in the UK to take part in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, with India facing Australia, which gets underway at The Oval in south London from June 7.

Kohli and Anushka had been invited by Manchester City to attend the FA Cup final and the former was also spotted with the club’s jersey. It is worth noting that the star couple are brand ambassadors of Puma, who also make the Manchester City jersey.

Kohli, along with the other Indian cricketers were seen in the new Adidas jerseys for the Indian cricket teams, men and women.

Former India cricketer and ardent Manchester United fan Yuvraj Singh was also at the ground.

As for the football match, Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final. Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan scored two goals, including the fastest goal in a FA Cup final, either side of a Bruno Fernandes equaliser from the penalty spot. The match was also the first-ever Manchester derby in the summit clash in the oldest football tournament in the world.

City are already Premier League champions and can equal Manchester United’s unique 1999 treble if they beat Inter Milan in next week’s Champions League final in Istanbul.

The Indian team have been training hard for the WTC final at the Arundel ground in Portsmouth. Both India and Austrlia will be looking to claim the WTC final trophy as they finished in the top two positions for the WTC 2021-23 points table.