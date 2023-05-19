Virat Kohli Video Calls Wife Anushka Sharma After Hitting Century, Her Post For RCB Batter Goes Viral | WATCH

Virat Kohli was simply on fire against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain played a match-winning to not only help RCB win the match by 8 wickets but he also etched his name in the history books by smashing his record 6th IPL century.

Kohli equalled Chris Gayle’s record for smashing the most tons in the history of IPL, and the 34-year-old had a cute moment after the match as he was seen talking to his wife Anushka Sharma on video call after helping RCB win the crunch fixture against SRH.

A viral video showed Virat talking to Anushka on video call shortly after he notched his record sixth IPL century and the Bollywood actress was also full of praise for her husband as she put a story on Instagram praising the RCB opener for his blistering 62-ball century.

Highlights SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli’s Sparkling Century Powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to Dominating Win

“What a inning," wrote Anushka on her Instagram stories, along with Kohli’s pictures.

The couple also gave their fans a cute moment as they were seen talking to each other on video call.

Watch Virat Kohli talking to Anushka Sharma on video call after smashing century:

#ViratKohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jrl2vOLBVz— ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ (@aqquwho) May 18, 2023

What is love ?Soon after the match got over,Virat Kohli called Anushka Sharma to express his happiness. She must be so proud of you King.#RCBvsSRH #ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/9Z2mVjb8Ri — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 18, 2023

Talking about the match, it was a masterclass from Virat Kohli who stole all the headlines for himself despite the fact that Faf du Plessis also smashed 71 runs while Heinrich Klaasen had smashed a century earlier in the match to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 186/5.

Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first, while the rest of the SRH batters failed to shine, Klaasen smashed a century and would go on to score 104 in 51 balls before Kohli and Du Plessis stitched together an opening stand of 172 runs to take the game away from the Sunrisers.

Kohli notched his century in 62 balls, the RCB skipper got 71 in 47 balls while Michael Bracewell scored the winning runs for the Bengaluru-based franchise to keep them alive and kicking in the IPL 2023 playoffs race.