'One Thing I Learnt From MS Dhoni And Other People...': Virat Kohli on How He Approaches Different Players as Captain

Former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli opened up on his approach towards players when he was leading the team. Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best Test captains in Indian cricket history, while he also did well as the leader in white-ball cricket too. He led the Indian team to the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, however, the 34-year-old failed to win an ICC title as captain.

Kohli relinquished his T20I captain after the 2021 T20 World Cup, while a few months later he also quit The Test captaincy. The selectors took the tough call to remove him as ODI captain as they wanted to appoint one captain for white-ball formats at that time.

In an episode of PUMA’s Let There Be Sport documentary series, Kohli was asked about how he approached the players who didn’t have the same thought process as his when he was the captain.

The batting maestro said that he learnt from MS Dhoni and other great captains that you can not make everyone happy all the time as some individuals might not have the same approach as yours.

“One thing I learnt from MS and other people that I have seen lead, also you cannot make everyone happy all the time. This is the absolute truth and why that happens is because certain individuals will not buy to the intensity of what you think immediately. So they tried to find their own comfortable ways, which you have to ignore because the vision is priority," Kohli said.

Kohli further talked about how he approached different players as captain to execute his plans in the right way.

“It’s not saying that this is my way. I have been given the responsibility, this is the plan as I feel this plan will make us reach the top and this is our path. I you have to tell someone to run, then you can tell someone, hey get up and run. You can explain someone, you might such problems if you don’t do it. So it’s of no use, you will waste your time. You are not making the most of your time, you eventually want to enjoy the game. All these small things matter. Get that guy around in a different way. But the goal is the same, they both have to run. But you can’t say, I will not do it. Because to reach there some 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th or 6th person is willing to work hard 10 times more than you," he added.