'Virat Kohli Has Established Himself as a Great, While Babar Azam Still...': Harbhajan Singh

Legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that Babar Azam still has a lot to do to reach Virat Kohli’s level as a batter. India and Pakistan are two arch-rivals in world cricket which ignited a fan war between the big fanbases of Kohli and Babar on social. Cricket fans often compare the Pakistan captain to the Indian batting maestro. The two players have praised each other on public platforms in the past.

While several former cricketers have chosen Kohli over Babar numerous times and suggested that the latter has played more international cricket and proved his mettle on the big stage consistently.

Harbhajan said Kohli is already in the league of great players while Babar still has a long way to go and suggested that the Pakistan captain also needs to improve his batting in the T20 format.

“Virat Kohli has established himself as a great, while Babar Azam still has a lot to do. He will reach there someday, as he is a wonderful player. He is very good in Test cricket, but maybe T20 doesn’t suit him a lot," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The veteran Indian spinner was accompanied by former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar on his YouTube channel who also shared the same views on Kohli vs Babar comparison.

The Rawalpindi Express said that Babar is improving his game in the shortest format and slammed critics for being too hard on him.

“Virat Kohli is the greatest, and Babar Azam is in the making to be the greatest batsman ever. He is trying to get better in T20s. People are behind him for no reason," Akhtar added.

India and Pakistan will next face each other in the Asia Cup 2023 followed by the marquee clash in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The schedule for Asia Cup is not out yet, while the two-arch rivals will clash against each other on 15th October in ODI World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Interestingly, Pakistan captain Babar Azam will ring his 29th birthday this year on a tense occasion as it falls on the same day - October 15.